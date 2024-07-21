11,200 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 1,215,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

