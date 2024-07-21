12,894 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $33.20. 2,876,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,076. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

