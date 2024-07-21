22,215 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.01 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CHK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

View Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.