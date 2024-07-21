32,218 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Stryker by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.

Stryker Stock Up 2.9 %

Stryker stock traded up $9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.95. 2,421,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

