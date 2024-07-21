3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.94% of 3M worth $5,246,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. 2,884,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

