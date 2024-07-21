4,060 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Starbucks stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 32,965,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

