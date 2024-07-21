500 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.9 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 754,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,605. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $171.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

