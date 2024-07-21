501 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,943,000 after purchasing an additional 359,915 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,459,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,092,000 after purchasing an additional 119,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,929,000 after purchasing an additional 305,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,367,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,872,000 after purchasing an additional 96,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 873,949 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.