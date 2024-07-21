5,765 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,300 shares of company stock worth $5,459,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

