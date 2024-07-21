Aave Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $98.68 or 0.00145154 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $86.05 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave Profile

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,875,768 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

