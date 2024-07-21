ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. ABCMETA has a market cap of $39,974.14 and approximately $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 81.7% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,240.78 or 1.00097898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00073331 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000039 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

