Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Director Buys $15,530.00 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) Director Rose Dimartino acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 209,708 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $1,929,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 84,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

