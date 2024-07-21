Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Director Buys $15,530.00 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) Director Rose Dimartino acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance
Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
