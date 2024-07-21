Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,155,313 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1,300.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $159,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $6,105,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,212. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

