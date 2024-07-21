Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,570 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,570 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Ituran Location and Control worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $16,153,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 410,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $510.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

