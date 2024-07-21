Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 477,706 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 619.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $177,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $38.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.96. 42,145,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.55.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

