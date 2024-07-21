Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 77,611 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of F5 worth $118,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in F5 by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,920 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in F5 by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in F5 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.11 and its 200-day moving average is $179.06. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

