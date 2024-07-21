Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,773 shares during the period. NetApp makes up 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of NetApp worth $249,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.22. 1,220,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,995. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.