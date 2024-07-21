Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $107,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.63. 499,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.33. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

