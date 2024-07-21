Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Pinterest worth $148,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pinterest by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 464,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 174,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Pinterest by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 506.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 168,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.78. 10,265,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 194.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

