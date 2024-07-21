Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioNTech by 3,881.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BioNTech by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Shares of BNTX traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,484. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

