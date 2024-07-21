Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Eaton by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.89. 2,287,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.71. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

