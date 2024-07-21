Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 414.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 552,831 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Expedia Group worth $94,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,579 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after purchasing an additional 264,572 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,133 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.88. 1,412,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

