Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 50.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 36,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $278.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

