Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $15.94 Million Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.04% of AudioCodes worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in AudioCodes by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in AudioCodes by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,889. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.88.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

