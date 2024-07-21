Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $293.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,755,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,178 shares during the period. Vipshop comprises about 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.03% of Vipshop worth $293,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,989. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

