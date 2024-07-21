Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

