Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 395,919 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395,919 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $84,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $563.12. The company had a trading volume of 981,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.86. The company has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.