Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 895,676 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,765 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 895,676 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of InMode worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 118.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 741,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,922. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

