Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,886 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $133,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $143.63. 4,086,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

