Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Head to Head Survey

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -890.13% -259.68% -61.31% Turnstone Biologics N/A -174.96% -72.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $60.28 million 4.79 -$113.87 million ($0.74) -1.58 Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 2.84 -$55.20 million ($10.14) -0.23

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Turnstone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turnstone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.79, indicating a potential upside of 138.25%. Turnstone Biologics has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 701.69%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Turnstone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.