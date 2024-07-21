aelf Price Hits $0.40 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $292.98 million and $23.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000659 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,757,731 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

