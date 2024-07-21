Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Agenus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Agenus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGEN

Agenus Stock Down 17.9 %

AGEN stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Agenus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.