Aion Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Aion has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $134.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00076944 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009652 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

