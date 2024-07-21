Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,309,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,605,748 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.54% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

AKBA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 1,881,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.77. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.