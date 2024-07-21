Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.65.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $231.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

