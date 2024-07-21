Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $312,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,598,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 733,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,504,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 705,861 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.