Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 940 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $12,910,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $197.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $160.38 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

