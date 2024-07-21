Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $191.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.06.

Get Allstate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.