Analysts Issue Forecasts for MYR Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MYR Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

MYRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $141.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 578.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,287,000 after buying an additional 831,066 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $51,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

