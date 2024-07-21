Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $11.58

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWK. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Insider Activity

CWK stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.