Analysts Set Expectations for Sylogist Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sylogist in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYZ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.08.
Sylogist Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE SYZ opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.09 million, a P/E ratio of 514.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.95. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$6.46 and a 12 month high of C$10.79.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Sylogist’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
