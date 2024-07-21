AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

