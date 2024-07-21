AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $2,936,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $2,936,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,982 shares of company stock worth $29,689,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.02. The stock had a trading volume of 330,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,634. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $268.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.48.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

