Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $7,058,000.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $7,058,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,345,647 shares in the company, valued at $259,227,882.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $1,406,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APPN. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after acquiring an additional 392,190 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Appian by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Appian by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Appian by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Appian by 70.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 196,435 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

