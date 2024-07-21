Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $50.16.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.10) by $4.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

