ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $107.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 109.08.

ARM stock opened at 163.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 147.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 121.88. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

