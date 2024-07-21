ARPA (ARPA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $65.35 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARPA has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $65.35 million and $5.25 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04467407 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $6,802,960.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

