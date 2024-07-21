ARPA (ARPA) Price Reaches $0.0450 on Top Exchanges

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. ARPA has a total market cap of $65.61 million and $7.14 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARPA has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04464889 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $5,204,935.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

