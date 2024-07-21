Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Downgraded by B. Riley

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Augmedix Trading Up 146.6 %

NASDAQ AUGX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.27. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 178.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Augmedix by 50.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the first quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the first quarter worth $57,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Augmedix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

