Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,739 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $76,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,256,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $2,924,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.97. 1,424,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

